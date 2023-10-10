Top in-state recruit sets commitment date with Wildcats, Jayhawks among potential suitors

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One of the top players in the state of Kansas will soon announce his commitment.

Junction City High School linebacker Michael Boganowski said Monday on Twitter that he will make his commitment known publicly on Oct. 19. He’ll announce it at 4 p.m. in the gym at Junction City High School.

Boganowski is the second-ranked player in the state of Kansas in 24/7 Sports’ Class of 2024 rankings. Among his final four suitors are both Kansas and K-State, as well as Oklahoma and Florida State.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker unofficially visited K-State on Sept. 9 and did the same at KU for their Sept. 23 game against BYU. This summer, he officially visited all four schools that are among his final contenders.

He ranks ahead of Blue Valley Northwest tight end Gavin Hoffman -- an Iowa commit -- and Blue Valley running back John Price -- who is committed to K-State.

Last week, Topeka High defensive end BJ Canady chose Cal over both in-state schools.

