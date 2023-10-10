Aging & Style
Test Drive Tuesday: Stay ahead of the curve with the cutting-edge Kia EV6

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Get behind the wheel with Shane every week for Test Drive Tuesday, where we put the spotlight on the latest and greatest cars Kia has to offer. This week, discover the future of automotive innovation as Shane takes a brand new, groundbreaking electric vehicle for a spin with Oakes Kia in North Kansas City. Watch this to uncover the exceptional features, impressive performance, and eco-friendly technology of the 2023 Kia EV6. Tune in to Test Drive Tuesday every week and experience the latest from your local Kia dealerships.

Oakes Kia takes great pride in offering a smooth, transparent buying process and value through their services, product lineup, and complimentary Oakes Advantage program. Plus, they value building relationships with their customers. When you buy and service at an Oakes dealership you become a customer for life. Click here to experience the Oakes Advantage today! Sponsored by Oakes Kia.

