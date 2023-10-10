Aging & Style
St. Joseph man sentenced as part of heroin conspiracy

(Source: Gray News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A St. Joseph man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for his role in a heroin conspiracy, as well as illegally possessing firearms.

The man, 48-year-old Roderick A. Hughes, was sentenced to 17 years in prison without parole.

He pleaded guilty in May 2022 to participating in a conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin in the St. Joseph area from September 2019 until March 2021. According to court documents, Hughes is responsible for for distributing at least 461.9 grams of heroin.

Officers executed a search warrant at Hughes’s apartment in February 2021. There, they found a silver revolver on the kitchen table, a loaded handgun on a nightstand in a bedroom, two handguns on a shelf in the bedroom and a black safe under the bed that had 23.4 grams of heroin and more than $4,000 in cash. They also searched the garage and found nearly 100 grams of heroin hidden in the rafters.

Two co-defendants in the case pleaded guilty to the same charges. Franklin T. Hicks Jr., 42, will be sentenced Nov. 1, 2023, and Harvey E. Johnson, 50, will be sentenced on Oct. 26, 2023.

