Robberies on Independence Avenue leave one man dead and businesses shaken up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was a violent weekend in Northeast Kansas City– two businesses on Independence Avenue were victims of robberies and one resulted in the shooting death of a suspect.

Police say the shooting at Cricket Wireless on Saturday was an attempted robbery that went wrong.

Preliminary investigations indicate that 42-year-old Broderick Brown was attempting an armed robbery of Cricket Wireless when he was shot. When the police arrived, they said Brown had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just a day before the Cricket Wireless shooting, police said the Advanced Auto Parts across the street was robbed at gunpoint.

“I immediately froze,” recalled the manager of Advanced Auto Parts, “he pulled out the gun and that was when he told everybody to get on the ground, it was me and two customers in the store. He pointed the gun at me and said get all the registers open, don’t make any sudden moves. He took off with everything we had in the registers.”

The manager said this area is no stranger to crime and violence and that more needs to be done to keep businesses safe.

“It’s hard to say whether he’s going to come back or not going to come back. I think, being in the retail businesses, it’s hard to say you’re going to be safe anywhere you go these days,” she said.

The Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s office is right next door to both Advanced Auto Parts and Cricket Wireless.

“It’s a terrible thing that either of those happened,” said Bobbi Baker-Hughes, President of NEKC Chamber.

Baker-Hughes said they work hard for the safety of the businesses along Independence Avenue, which is why they hold quarterly safety and security meetings.

“To be able to help our businesses to have a better eye for security, to know when there possibly a problem walking in the door, how to address that.”

The Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce said they work closely with KCPD and the prosecutor’s office during these meetings. The next one is on December 21st.

Both robberies are still under investigation.

