Report: Kansas Basketball braces for NCAA infractions ruling

Bill Self said is "100 percent" returning next season to coach the Kansas Jayhawks.
Bill Self said is "100 percent" returning next season to coach the Kansas Jayhawks.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball program could learn the results of a years long investigation by the NCAA as soon as Wednesday, according to Sports Illustrated.

The magazine reported the news Tuesday, citing sources close to the investigation.

The NCAA has been investigating Bill Self’s basketball program since 2017 when the Jayhawks and other college basketball programs were accused of infractions.

The NCAA appointed an Independence Accountability Resolution Process to look into the alleged corruptions. KU is the final case that remains open.

The NCAA charged KU with a variety of five Level I compliance-related violations.

At the time KU was accused of knowing Adidas representatives paid members of Billy Preston and Silvio DeSousa’s family. Bill Self and other members of the coaching staff were also accused of violating recruiting rules.

Kansas initially denied the allegations, but eventually self imposed suspensions for Self and Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the 2022-23 season. The university also imposed recruiting restrictions on the two coaches.

If Sports Illustrated’s sources are correct, KU will learn Wednesday if it will face additional sanctions.

