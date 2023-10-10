Aging & Style
Practical and effective ways to move on after being laid off

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
What’s the first thing you should do if you’re unexpectedly laid off? If you lost your job tomorrow, would you know what to do with your 401(k) or healthcare? Financial expert Stacia Williams joins My KC Live to answer those questions and share practical and effective ways you can move on quickly after being laid off. Click here to download your Retirement Toolkit and learn how Williams Financial is creating plans tailored specifically to you. Sponsored by Williams Financial Group.

