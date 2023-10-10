Pleasant Hill Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - An armed robbery at a Price Chopper Pharmacy has led to an investigation by the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
Police said the suspect is a white male who wore a dark-colored sock cap, white hoodie and blue jeans.
However, they called it a “fluid incident,” and said information was limited in a Facebook post Monday night.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.