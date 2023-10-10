Pleasant Hill Police looking for armed robbery suspect

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - An armed robbery at a Price Chopper Pharmacy has led to an investigation by the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

Police said the suspect is a white male who wore a dark-colored sock cap, white hoodie and blue jeans.

However, they called it a “fluid incident,” and said information was limited in a Facebook post Monday night.

