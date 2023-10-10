Aging & Style
Pleasant Hill Police looking for armed robbery suspect

The Pleasant Hill Police Department released this photo, claiming the man was an armed robbery...
The Pleasant Hill Police Department released this photo, claiming the man was an armed robbery suspect.(Pleasant Hill Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - An armed robbery at a Price Chopper Pharmacy has led to an investigation by the Pleasant Hill Police Department.

Police said the suspect is a white male who wore a dark-colored sock cap, white hoodie and blue jeans.

However, they called it a “fluid incident,” and said information was limited in a Facebook post Monday night.

