Officer caught in suspect’s door as high-speed chase begins east of Lawrence

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop in which an Eudora Police Officer was caught in a suspect’s vehicle door as he sped off at 100 mph has led to one man’s arrest.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, law enforcement officials were called to help back up the Eudora Police Department with an ongoing car stop.

As deputies were en route, EPD had advised the suspect vehicle had sped west on K-10 toward Lawrence. As they sped away from the stop, an Eudora officer was caught in the suspect’s door and was nearly trapped.

The driver, later identified as Jante E. Kelley, 21, of Lawrence, sped west into Lawrence at more than 100 mph on the wrong side of the highway. The chase then left Lawrnece on Haskell - or E. 1500 - Rd. and continued back into the county. A deputy was able to bump the vehicle in the 1500 block of N. 1100 Rd. and disable it.

The Sheriff’s Office said Kelley sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody without further incident. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and was taken to LMH Health to be examined as a precaution.

Kelley was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

  • Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer
  • Flee or attempt to elude
  • Interference with law enforcement

As of Tuesday, Kelley no longer remains behind bars as his $25,000 bond has been posted.

