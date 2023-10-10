Aging & Style
‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Kauffman Center during holiday season

Kansas City Ballet Dancers in Devon Carney's The Nutcracker.
Kansas City Ballet Dancers in Devon Carney's The Nutcracker.(BDPruitt | Brett Pruitt)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For another holiday season, the Kansas City Ballet will feature the classic performance of The Nutcracker.

From Dec. 1-24, the production will take place at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

“I am so excited to perform our wonderful vibrant production of The Nutcracker at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre,” Kansas City Ballet artistic director Devon Carney stated in a release. “It means the world to me to see the joy and sparkle in the eyes of our audiences of all ages, as they are transported to a whimsical winter wonderland and a beautiful land of sweets — full of scrumptious treats and surprises. It just wouldn’t be the holidays without our audiences enjoying this glorious production!”

With the actual performance comes the announcement of The Nutcracker Ball and Sugar Plum Ball at the Westin Crown Center on Dec. 1-2.

Ticket prices start at $34, and subscribers receive a 20 percent discount. There is an $8.50 Kauffman Center facility fee per ticket and a $4.00 processing fee per order

For ticket information, click here.

