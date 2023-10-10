Life in prison for man who stalked, murdered a KC father in front of his daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KC man will spend the rest of his life in federal prison for his involvement in a months-long cyberstalking conspiracy and murder.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the man’s sentencing along with a detailed description of his and his co-conspirators’ crimes.

Charges and Sentencing

36-year-old Lester E. Brown from Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years. On May 5, 2023, Brown was convicted of the following crimes and on October 10, 2023, he was given the following sentences:

Five years in prison for conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.

Ten years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Life in prison for cyberstalking resulting in death.

Brown’s co-defendants are 32-year-old Michael Young of Independence, Missouri, and 36-year-old Ronell Pearson of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Young and Pearson each pleaded guilty and were sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy in June 2023. Young was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole and Pearson was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison without parole.

Murder of Christopher Harris

According to the release, Brown, Young and Pearson began cyberstalking and harassing Harris in November 2017. They used the Snapchat messaging app to send threatening messages to Harris, demanding that he pay Brown thousands of dollars a month.

In January 2018, the three conspirators watched Harris’s girlfriend at her job and followed her home to the residence she and Harris shared.

Then, in February, the men put a GPS tracking device on Harris’s car, using it to determine his real-time location. They added a second GPS device on March 12. This allowed them to follow Harris two days later to a dance studio in Raytown, Missouri as he picked up his daughter from dance class.

Harris drove his daughter from the dance studio to her mother’s house in Independence, Missouri to drop her off. When they arrived at the residence, the three men pulled up behind Harris’s car and blocked him into the driveway. Brown exited his car and started shooting into Harris’s car multiple times, with Harris screaming “My daughter’s in the car!” repeatedly.

Brown continued to shoot at Harris as he ran, shielding his daughter from the gunfire, towards the front door of the home. Harris’s daughter made it inside but Harris fell to the ground before he could reach the door.

As Harris lay wounded on the ground, Brown stood over him and shot him two more times.

Aftermath

Court documents reveal that Brown repeatedly bragged about killing Harris while in custody. He reportedly said he should have killed Harris’s daughter, too.

Brown also “took multiple concerted actions to obstruct the investigation and prosecution in the case,” the release states. These actions included smuggling cell phones into jail, threatening to kill a lead investigator in the case, and posting threatening messages on Facebook in an effort to intimidate people out of testifying.

The men were also ordered to pay $19,012 in restitution to Harris’s family for funeral and burial expenses.

It is unclear if the men knew Harris prior to their stalking and murder.

