Life in prison for man who stalked, murdered a KC father in front of his daughter

‘Conspirators Used GPS Tracking Devices to Hunt Their Victim, Shoot Him in Front of His Daughter’
Brown’s co-defendants are 32-year-old Michael Young of Independence, Missouri, and 36-year-old...
Brown’s co-defendants are 32-year-old Michael Young of Independence, Missouri, and 36-year-old Ronell Pearson of Minneapolis, Minnesota.(U.S. Department of Justice)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KC man will spend the rest of his life in federal prison for his involvement in a months-long cyberstalking conspiracy and murder.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the man’s sentencing along with a detailed description of his and his co-conspirators’ crimes.

Charges and Sentencing

36-year-old Lester E. Brown from Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years. On May 5, 2023, Brown was convicted of the following crimes and on October 10, 2023, he was given the following sentences:

  • Five years in prison for conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.
  • Ten years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
  • Life in prison for cyberstalking resulting in death.

Brown’s co-defendants are 32-year-old Michael Young of Independence, Missouri, and 36-year-old Ronell Pearson of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Young and Pearson each pleaded guilty and were sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy in June 2023. Young was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole and Pearson was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison without parole.

Murder of Christopher Harris

According to the release, Brown, Young and Pearson began cyberstalking and harassing Harris in November 2017. They used the Snapchat messaging app to send threatening messages to Harris, demanding that he pay Brown thousands of dollars a month.

In January 2018, the three conspirators watched Harris’s girlfriend at her job and followed her home to the residence she and Harris shared.

Then, in February, the men put a GPS tracking device on Harris’s car, using it to determine his real-time location. They added a second GPS device on March 12. This allowed them to follow Harris two days later to a dance studio in Raytown, Missouri as he picked up his daughter from dance class.

Harris drove his daughter from the dance studio to her mother’s house in Independence, Missouri to drop her off. When they arrived at the residence, the three men pulled up behind Harris’s car and blocked him into the driveway. Brown exited his car and started shooting into Harris’s car multiple times, with Harris screaming “My daughter’s in the car!” repeatedly.

Brown continued to shoot at Harris as he ran, shielding his daughter from the gunfire, towards the front door of the home. Harris’s daughter made it inside but Harris fell to the ground before he could reach the door.

As Harris lay wounded on the ground, Brown stood over him and shot him two more times.

Aftermath

Court documents reveal that Brown repeatedly bragged about killing Harris while in custody. He reportedly said he should have killed Harris’s daughter, too.

Brown also “took multiple concerted actions to obstruct the investigation and prosecution in the case,” the release states. These actions included smuggling cell phones into jail, threatening to kill a lead investigator in the case, and posting threatening messages on Facebook in an effort to intimidate people out of testifying.

The men were also ordered to pay $19,012 in restitution to Harris’s family for funeral and burial expenses.

It is unclear if the men knew Harris prior to their stalking and murder.

ALSO READ: St. Joseph man sentenced as part of heroin conspiracy

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Overland Park Police release video of an SUV hitting a cyclist at an intersection

SUV hits cyclist at Overland Park intersection

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Overland Park Police release video of an SUV hitting a cyclist at an intersection to remind drivers to look for others on the road.

Crime

St. Joseph man sentenced as part of heroin conspiracy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
A St. Joseph man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for his role in a heroin conspiracy.

News

World Mental Health Day: Let’s Win KC helps provide mental health resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Part of the initiative is handing out laminated wallet cards that provide information about...

World Mental Health Day: Let’s Win KC helps provide mental health resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nathan Brennan
Part of the initiative is handing out laminated wallet cards that provide information about resources in the city.

Latest News

Consumer News

Hallmark 2023 Keepsake Ornament Debut is scheduled to happen Oct. 14-22, 2023, with a preview...

Hallmark to reveal 150 new Holiday Keepsake Ornaments for 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Kansas City-based Hallmark will release 150 new Keepsake Ornaments on Oct. 14, 2023, ahead of the 2023 holiday and Christmas season.

News

Cancer centers report ‘widespread’ shortage of chemo drugs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Kansas City Current

FILE: Kansas City's Cece Kizer (5) handles the ball during an NWSL soccer match, Saturday,...

KC Current’s Kizer to serve as Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Broncos

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
One of the stars of the Kansas City Current will serve as the Drum Honoree at this week’s Chiefs-Broncos game.

News

Kansas City's Rockhurst University is one of dozens of campuses that have started an A.S.K....

Kansas City-area university joins national MTV mental health challenge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Kansas City's Rockhurst University is one of 40 campuses across the country that have created an A.S.K. chapter as part of MTVE's mental health challenge.

News

Overland Park Police release traffic cam video of an SUV hitting bicycle at W. 119th Street and...

Video shows SUV hitting cyclist in Overland Park intersection

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
Overland Park traffic camera video shows an SUV hitting a bicyclist at W. 119th Street and Quivira Road on Oct. 4.

News

Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel

Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|