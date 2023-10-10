Aging & Style
KU’s Wilson named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson (7) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023,...
Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson (7) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson has received a conference honor for his stellar performance against UCF on Saturday.

Wilson has been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Against the Knights, Wilson returned a punt 82 yards back for a touchdown to help the Jayhawks to a 51-22 victory.

It was his first career punt return touchdown.

