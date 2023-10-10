KU’s Wilson named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football wide receiver Trevor Wilson has received a conference honor for his stellar performance against UCF on Saturday.
Wilson has been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
Against the Knights, Wilson returned a punt 82 yards back for a touchdown to help the Jayhawks to a 51-22 victory.
It was his first career punt return touchdown.
