Kelce limited in Tuesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass in front of...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a 4-yard touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Gabe Swartz and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs listed tight end Travis Kelce as a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that everyone would practice, a fact reflected by the team’s injury report Tuesday afternoon.

“He’s got quite a little bit of treatment on it and he’s feeling better, which is good,” Reid said of Kelce. “I’m just going to see, see how he moves around, see how he feels. He’s always been honest with me on things like that, and just see how he does.”

Along with Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive end George Karlaftis were listed as limited participants due to ankle and hamstring injuries. Bolton hasn’t played since the Chiefs’ Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Karlaftis first appeared on the injury report following Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Although the Chiefs didn’t practice Monday, they listed Kelce as a “did not practice” on the first injury report ahead of a short-week Thursday night matchup with the Denver Broncos.

After leaving the game briefly before halftime, Kelce returned in the second half from a low-ankle sprain to finish with 10 receptions, 67 yards and a touchdown catch.

“That’s a legendary-type game to be able to battle through that,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Tuesday. “I didn’t see the injury or how bad it was, but looking back on it now and seeing how the ankle rolled, and coming back out and playing at a high level and scoring a touchdown we needed to win the game, it speaks to his toughness and ability to get back out there.”

Kelce missed the season-opener against the Detroit Lions, the only game Kansas City has lost this season. Still, his 27 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns all lead the team. It remains to be seen if he’ll play Thursday night when the Chiefs play their first divisional matchup of the season.

“He’s a guy that wants to play. He’s a competitor at the end of the day,” Mahomes said. “He goes out and battles week in and week out, and sometimes people don’t even know that he’s not feeling great. He just goes out and plays at a high level.”

