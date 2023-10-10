Aging & Style
KCI Airport just topped another ‘Best Of’ list

parking lot parking garage generic
parking lot parking garage generic(WILX)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new KCI Airport terminal has racked up all kinds of honors and awards since it opened in February.

Now the airport is topping another type of list.

At $7.50 a day, KCI Airport has the lowest price for daily parking, according to the travel company, Upgraded Points.

The daily parking fee in Kansas City is lower than parking at 50 other airports according to the comparison from Upgraded Points.

  • Kansas City International Airport (MCI) — $7.50
  • John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) — $8.33
  • George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) — $9
  • Indianapolis International Airport (IND) — $9
  • Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) — $9

Those “budget-friendly” parking prices compare to people who pay an average daily rate of $38 to park at San Diego International Airport.

ALSO READ: Two Kansas City radio stations change format

Upgraded Points says it analyzed economy parking rates listed on the websites of the 50 busiest airports in the country. The company used long weekend prices and the price to park for a full week to come up with an average cost.

The ranking also compared parking prices to an average price of taking Uber to the airport. Upgraded Points determined that at $22.50 on average it is much cheaper to park for a long weekend at KCI Airport than to use a rideshare service. Upgraded Points said the average roundtrip price of using Uber at KCI Airport will cost travelers nearly $74.

Find more on the study at UpgradedPoints.com.

