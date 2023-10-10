KC pastor and congregation members traveling to Israel are safe in Greece

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Israel is home to many holy sites and thousands of people make pilgrimages to them throughout the year.

Pastor Adam Hamilton and 30 members of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection (COR) congregation are lucky they did not arrive in Israel on Saturday when the fighting broke out.

“We were fortunate that we were not there 24 hours earlier, and been caught in the crossfire of that,” Hamilton said during a Zoom call. “Our ship was [supposed] to port in Ashdod in Israel, which is right near Gaza.”

Their cruise ship was safely diverted to Cyprus and the 480 people onboard the ship are now in Greece.

Hamilton said many people on the trip saved money their money and had been looking forward to walking in the footsteps of their religious leaders for years. But, their focus was not on their own loss.

“Their primary concern was not that they didn’t get to do those things, but for the people who were on the ground and Israel and Palestine,” Hamilton said.

Around 300 additional members from the COR congregation in Johnson County are scheduled to arrive in Greece for the second part of the trip where Hamilton will meet. That part of the trip is to learn from Paul the Apostle.

While people back home were concerned over Hamilton and their loved ones on the ship, Hamilton was checking on his friend in Bethlehem.

“He’s a Palestinian Christian, and somebody who has really worked hard at trying to broker peace and work for peace,” Hamilton said. “I sent him a text earlier just to say, ‘How’s your family? Are you okay? Thinking about you, we’ve been praying, multiple times every day for the people who were there,’ but we have not heard back from him yet.”

Hamilton expects to arrive back in Kansas City at the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.