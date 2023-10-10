KC man sentenced following fentanyl death

Aging & Style
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the fentanyl overdose death of a Lawrence man.

33-year-old Daniele Leone was sentenced to 61 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections after an incident that took place on March 15, 2021, when a Lawrence man was discovered unresponsive in a home in the E. 1300 block of 13th Street.

Leone pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced to 61 months for voluntary manslaughter and 16 months for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. The sentences will run concurrently. He’ll also have to serve 36 months of post-release supervision and register as a violent offender for 15 years.

“The District Attorney’s Office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who are putting these deadly drugs into our community,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald. “We’re also actively working together to reduce the stigma surrounding substance use and educating those in our neighborhoods and schools about the dangers of fentanyl.”

