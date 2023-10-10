KC Current’s Kizer to serve as Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the stars of the Kansas City Current will serve as the Drum Honoree at this week’s Chiefs-Broncos game.

The Chiefs announced that Current midfielder Cece Kizer will bang the drum prior to kickoff Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kizer, an Overland Park, Kansas, native and Blue Valley Northwest alum, has one game remaining in her second season with the Current.

She has six goals and two assists in the 2023 season for the Current. After setting another attendance record at their latest game, a 6-3 win over the Chicago Red Stars, the Current will wrap up its season on Oct. 15 at Gotham FC.

