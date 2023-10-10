KC 360 violence prevention initiative offers first look at pilot program findings in Santa Fe neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Across the city, diverse partnerships have started to collectively address violence prevention, intervention, enforcement, re-entry support and expanded social services.

Those partnerships fixated on a year-long crime initiative in the Santa Fe neighborhood.

Now, the results are in for the pilot program.

Play your part. That’s what nearly every entity said in response to the results. They said one thing is clear: there is not one solution, not one person or one group that will turn the tide, it’s the collective effort they put forward in the neighborhood.

The neighborhood falls within a 4-mile radius that historically over a 20-year period has seen as much as 20 percent of all homicides in Kansas City.

The comprehensive, community-based approach is called KC 360. It aims to reduce gun violence, build stronger police-community relations and institute responsible justice reforms.

KC 360 began in June 2022 with an initial group of 35 individuals. It has grown to more than 100 individuals and 60 organizations.

Let’s talk about the impact and results. From 2022 to 2023, there was a 78 percent decrease in homicides, from nine to a total of two deadly shootings.

KC 360 partners collectively invested 9,000 hours and deployed $3.5 million in organizational resources to make that happen.

It’s put on by a non-profit called KC Common Good.

“We can be the major key of turning the tide of violence. We can do hard things together. We have amazing things happening in this city but it will take personal responsibility, leadership, accountability and a unified voice to align the vision of a safer city so we can make a difference and change the trajectory of a safer city,” says Klassie Alcine, KC Common Good President.

The work in the Sante Fe neighborhood is far from over. Still in the works is a $6 million renovation project for a 1904 church building that will be used for youth programs.

