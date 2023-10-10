Kansas governor, attorney general condemn attack on Israel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Kris Kobach issued a joint statement Monday night condemning the recent attack against the Israeli people.

“Like all Kansans, we are sickened and angered by the images and accounts of Hamas terrorists attacking, killing, kidnapping, and brutalizing Israeli men, women, and children. We condemn these acts of terrorism and extend our deepest sympathies to the Israeli people. We want Kansans to know that their law enforcement, emergency management, and homeland security officials are closely watching the conflict and guarding against any potential threats to the safety of our Jewish communities.”

Senator Roger Marshall also issued a statement condemning the attacks. His office in Salina asks any Kansans with family or loved ones in Israel to email EvacHelp@marshall.senate.gov or call 785-829-9000.

“I strongly condemn the attacks on Israel and my office stands ready to assist Kansans find their way out and on to safety,” said Marshall. “We have successfully helped Americans escape from other dangerous situations in foreign nations and we stand ready to do the same in Israel.”

