Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City-area university joins national MTV mental health challenge

Kansas City's Rockhurst University is one of dozens of campuses that have started an A.S.K....
Kansas City's Rockhurst University is one of dozens of campuses that have started an A.S.K. chapter as part of MTV Entertainment's mental health challenge.(Heidi Schmidt | MTV Entertainment)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City-area university joins a new mental health challenge created by MTV Entertainment Studios and a non-profit called Active Minds.

It comes on Oct. 10, 2023, as organizations mark World Mental Health Day. The day was created to raise awareness about mental health issues and advocacy against social stigma often associated with it.

Rockhurst University is one of more than 40 universities to create Active Minds chapters in the U.S. The chapters are involved in the national campaign called “A.S.K.” The acronym stands for Acknowledge, Support, Keep-In-Touch. Its creators say it is a digital campaign that gives teenagers and young adults tools to simply help and support someone when they need it.

  • Acknowledge: Let them know their feelings and experiences are valid, that you believe them and recognize the courage it took to come to you.
  • Support: Show up and ask how you can help. Offer options and resources for coping methods and/or professional help if needed.
  • Keep-In-Touch: Actions speak louder - checking back in regularly shows you really care about and hear them.

MTV Entertainment released new research showing that young adults most often turn to friends when struggling with mental health issues. The research found that nearly 70% of those friends don’t know how to provide the support needed in that situation.

ALSO READ: Report: Kansas Basketball braces for NCAA infractions ruling

MTV Entertainment debuted A.S.K. at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

More information about the program is available at MentalHealthIsHealth.us.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro
File: Highway hit and run, pedestrian killed
Olathe man killed following hit-and-run in Overland Park
FILE — The lottery says the ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but missed the Powerball.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Kansas City region

Latest News

FILE: Kansas City's Cece Kizer (5) handles the ball during an NWSL soccer match, Saturday,...
KC Current’s Kizer to serve as Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Broncos
Overland Park Police release traffic cam video of an SUV hitting bicycle at W. 119th Street and...
Video shows SUV hitting cyclist in Overland Park intersection
Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel
Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel
Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million