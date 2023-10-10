Kansas City-area university joins national MTV mental health challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City-area university joins a new mental health challenge created by MTV Entertainment Studios and a non-profit called Active Minds.

It comes on Oct. 10, 2023, as organizations mark World Mental Health Day. The day was created to raise awareness about mental health issues and advocacy against social stigma often associated with it.

Rockhurst University is one of more than 40 universities to create Active Minds chapters in the U.S. The chapters are involved in the national campaign called “A.S.K.” The acronym stands for Acknowledge, Support, Keep-In-Touch. Its creators say it is a digital campaign that gives teenagers and young adults tools to simply help and support someone when they need it.

Acknowledge: Let them know their feelings and experiences are valid, that you believe them and recognize the courage it took to come to you.

Support: Show up and ask how you can help. Offer options and resources for coping methods and/or professional help if needed.

Keep-In-Touch: Actions speak louder - checking back in regularly shows you really care about and hear them.

MTV Entertainment released new research showing that young adults most often turn to friends when struggling with mental health issues. The research found that nearly 70% of those friends don’t know how to provide the support needed in that situation.

MTV Entertainment debuted A.S.K. at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

More information about the program is available at MentalHealthIsHealth.us.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.