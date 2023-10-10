Kansas City-area restaurant to be featured on popular YouTube show

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leawood restaurant is ready to step into the spotlight on a popular digital show.

Bamboo Penny will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants later this month. America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company. It uses its YouTube show to draw attention to local, independently-owned restaurants.

Penny came to Kansas City from Thailand 30 years ago. She dreamed of opening a restaurant. Now she and her husband own several in the Kansas City metro.

The restaurant is know for its bowls and small plates. The owners recommend beginners start with the Pad Thai. It also offers curry dishes, Lobster Pad Thai, drunken noodles, and lost of tropical fruit.

The America’s Best Restaurant Roadshow is scheduled to stop at the restaurant on Oct. 24.

The episode featuring Bamboo Penny will air on YouTube at a date later this year.

Viewers can watch episodes highlighting other restaurants across the country at AmericasBestRestaurants.com and on the company’s YouTube channel.

