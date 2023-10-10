Aging & Style
Joint Violence Reduction Initiative calling on Kansas City community to “Play Your Part”

By Joe Hennessy
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Common Good organization is hosting an event at the Linwood YMCA Tuesday morning with Mayor Quinton Lucas, KCPD Chief Stacey Graves, and more to discuss violence reduction operations in the city.

Santa Fe Neighborhood Association President Marquita Taylor, City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, the Empowerment Network of Omaha Founder and CEO Willie Barney, and the Center for Conflict Resolution will also be present to talk more about the collective violence reduction work happening in the Santa Fe neighborhood.

The Joint Violence Reduction Initiative will present a violence impact report outlining strategies and tactics leading to the significant violence reduction progress in the Santa Fe neighborhood. Their reports say that a 4-square-mile area including the Santa Fe neighborhood accounted for more than 20% of homicides in the city from 2001 to 2021.

The neighborhood is a target focus area for KC 360′s Village Initiative because of the rate of violent crimes there. KC 360 and partnering organizations have invested more than $3.5 million to reduce violent crime in the neighborhood since its selection in June 2022.

