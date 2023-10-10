Aging & Style
Hundreds gather to pray, show solidarity for Israel

Hundreds gathered Monday night in Overland Park to pray and show support for Israel.
Hundreds gathered Monday night in Overland Park to pray and show support for Israel.(KCTV5)
By Grace Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Hundreds gathered at the Temple Congregation B’nai Jehudah to pray and show solidarity for Israel.

Among the people who showed up was Neta Meltzer, a woman who was born in Israel and moved to Kansas City when she was a young girl.

“I am deeply connected to that part of my identity,” Meltzer said. “All of my mom’s side of the family is still in Israel.”

Her family is fighting for their lives as the horrific Hamas attacks continue, with no end in sight.

“When the sirens go off, they are running to the shelters; they have children, they have toddlers, they have babies that they are taking to the shelter,” Meltzer said.

Thankfully, all of her loved ones have been safe. But she said she’s living in a constant state of fear as her family is in the war zone.

“Reservists are being called up; my cousins are potentially going to be called up to serve,” Meltzer said. “They are safe for now, but we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Meltzer said right now, the most important thing you can do is show your support.

“The main message is that it’s time to speak up,” Meltzer said. “You don’t have to agree with the Israeli government, you don’t have to understand the conflict, you don’t have to know anything. But to look at what has happened and say no one deserves this; certainly, Jews don’t deserve this, we are people, we are human.”

Meltzer remains hopeful as she said Israelis are strong.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand that Judaism is more than a religion; it’s a people, it’s a nation—that is our home, that’s what they are fighting for,” Meltzer said.

Also in attendance was Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who said he learned about the service Monday morning and knew he had to come and show his support.

“For me, this was to support not only the Jewish community here in Kansas City but so many people who have been impacted by the attacks in recent days,” Lucas said. “To hear the prayers, to see some of the tears, to see the hugs between perfect strangers, those are the sorts of things that tell me this is really really hitting a lot of people in their hearts and in their souls.”

