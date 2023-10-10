Aging & Style
Hallmark to reveal 150 new Holiday Keepsake Ornaments for 2023

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Talk about Christmas in October! Kansas City-based Hallmark says it will unveil dozens of new holiday ornaments for 2023.

The Kansas City-based company debuts the new ornaments every year during its annual Keepsake Ornament Debut.

Hallmark launched the Keepsake Ornaments line in 1973 with six glass ball ornaments and a dozen figures made of yarn. In the decades since, Hallmark artists have created more than 10,000 different Keepsakes Ornaments and more than 100 ornament series.

The ornaments have moved on from yarn to a wide options created with wood, glass, metal, and porcelain. Hallmark also has ornament options that include light, sound, and movement.

This year Hallmark says collectors will find classic designs and iconic favorites. They will also see fun characters and pop culture-influenced ornaments.

Hallmark plans to reveal 150+ new Keepsake Ornaments at its debut event scheduled for Oct. 14-22, with a preview planned in stores on Oct. 13.(Hallmark)

In 2023, the Keepsake Ornament Debut event will take place Oct. 14-22. Keepsake Ornament Club members can get a head start on shopping in stores starting Friday, Oct. 13.

The new options can be found in Hallmark’s online 2023 Dream Book.

