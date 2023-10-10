FIRST WARN FORECAST: Mild Tuesday, highs in the low 70′s, cold front moving in later this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We discussed yesterday that more details of the severe weather risk into Thursday night would be clearer within a 24-hour period. And that’s exactly what’s happened. This is what first warn weather is all about. We let you know what we know when we know it and with our skills and experience as meteorologists we pinpoint our weather patterns accurately. There is a slight risk now for western counties and a marginal risk for many of us into Missouri. With the current information on the atmosphere, it is more confident that wind and hail are going to be a main concern with any severe storm activity that develops within the viewing area. However, depending on a few minor alterations, such as moisture, content, and stability to the atmosphere, we may end up increasing the threat of rotation to the atmosphere. So far the best areas for rotation will be within the early evening of Thursday when the storm system is predicted to still be out within central Kansas. The First Warn 5 Weather Team will continue to monitor the storm system closely and if there are any updates to the timing of this front, we will let you know.

Severe Weather Impacts (KCTV 5)

Even ahead of the storm system as a warm front lifts out of Oklahoma, I cannot rule out an isolated, severe storm to our northern counties Wednesday night. A marginal risk for isolated storms is active through this area of the Missouri River Valley. A few isolated showers are possible today, mainly towards the early evening with temperatures increasing to the lower 70s, which remains seasonable for us. By Wednesday temperatures rise to the lower 80s with wind gusts up to 25 mph. By Thursday afternoon, gusts will range between 25 and 35 mph. As we interact with a front, gusts up to 40 mph will be common and will continue into early Friday morning.

As we move to the backside of the storm system, the wind direction will change from the south to the northwest. The gusts will remain blustery between 30 and 40 mph. Temperatures will plummet from the upper 70s and lower 80s to the upper 50s and lower 60s and will continue to fall throughout the day. This is why we have first warned for Thursday and Friday. A clearer and less gusty pattern remains throughout the weekend into early next week but temperatures will remain within the upper 50s for daytime high temperatures.

