Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Dog pulled from double-wide trailer after weekend fire in Emporia

FILE
FILE(KVOE Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dog was pulled from a double-wide trailer and taken to an Emporia veterinarian over the weekend after a fire started in the kitchen.

The Emporia Fire Department says that on Sunday, Oct. 9, firefighters were called to 1402 Twilight Dr. with reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, they found a double-wide with smoke coming from the trailer.

The occupants of the trailer had told firefighters that their dog was still inside. Crews entered the building with a single hose and found the blaze in the kitchen where it was quickly extinguished.

First responders said that when they searched the home, they were able to find the dog. The canine was brought outside where crews were able to give quick emergency aid. The owners were then able to take it to a local vet for veterinary care.

According to crews, the fire started in the kitchen, however, a cause has not yet been determined. No damage estimates are available yet. No other injuries were reported as a result.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

radio microphone generic
Two Kansas City radio stations change format
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro
File: Highway hit and run, pedestrian killed
Olathe man killed following hit-and-run in Overland Park
FILE — The lottery says the ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but missed the Powerball.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Kansas City region

Latest News

FILE: Kansas City's Cece Kizer (5) handles the ball during an NWSL soccer match, Saturday,...
KC Current’s Kizer to serve as Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Broncos
Kansas City's Rockhurst University is one of dozens of campuses that have started an A.S.K....
Kansas City-area university joins national MTV mental health challenge
Overland Park Police release traffic cam video of an SUV hitting bicycle at W. 119th Street and...
Video shows SUV hitting cyclist in Overland Park intersection
Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel
Missouri mother who shielded son from gunmen among Americans killed in Israel
Aerial view of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Missouri winery on the market for $7.3 million