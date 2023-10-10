Car thefts in KCMO have begun to decline. Police explain what tactics are working.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Arrests and steering wheel locks have cut down on the number of stolen Hyundais and Kias in Kansas City, but the cars are still a target for thieves in particular parts of the city.

KCTV met Simone Thomas outside KCPD headquarters. She just finished filing a report for her Hyundais which was stolen Monday night.

“Huge burden, I’m supposed to be at work right now,” Thomas explained, “had to call in and now I have to deal with this all day so it’s going to be a long process.”

The latest data from KCPD shows about 48 percent of all the Kia and Hyundais stolen this year occurred in the Central Patrol Division. Which is all of the city between the Missouri River, Plaza, State Line Rd, and Prospect Ave. Authorities have noticed cars parked in open lots are more likely to be stolen. That’s where Thomas had her car parked outside her apartment.

“There’s a lot of multi-housing buildings and apartments downtown and we host a lot of significant events for Kansas City,” Sgt. Dawn Jones with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said. “So, when we get large crowds of people, that means large crowds of cars and more opportunity for the criminals.”

In the months of June, July, and August combined, the Central Patrol Division tallied 617 Kias and Hyundais stolen. Other areas like the South and North Patrol Division combined only had 208 in the same time period. KCPD also noted a lot of the suspects caught were juveniles, so the start of the school year played a role in auto thefts dropping.

The burden of car thefts can also follow Kia and Hyundai owners to the mechanic shop once they get their car back because covering all the damage and car thefts can leave them with a real hefty bill.

“We were seeing anywhere from $600 all the way up to $1800-$1900 worth of damage,” Kevin Elder, who owns Kevin’s KC Break and Auto Shop, said. “And also depending on which parts were in stock that we had to shop around from different dealerships.”

Over the past two months, Kia and Hyundai thefts have started to decline but have not gone away. Right before we visited Kevin’s Shop, his crew found a stolen Hyundai dumped next to their building.

Elder added, “We were seeing on average 3-5 a week. Towards the end of Summer, we were running on a shortage of parts with dealerships not having them in stock.”

Kia and Hyundai owners are recommended to get a steering wheel lock as another tool to prevent thefts. KCPD also hopes to have another giveaway of those by the end of this year. In the meantime, the public is urged to be on guard and report any suspicious activity to the police, but should not engage in trying to stop car thefts in progress.

