American Muslims for Palestine member offers Palestinian perspective on Israeli-Hamas conflict

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - To get the Palestinian side of the Israeli-Hamas, First Alert 4 reached out to the Missouri chapter of the American Muslims for Palestine. The group denounced Israel’s move to siege Gaza and create restrictions in the Palestinian territory.

“Them cutting off food, water, fuel, access for anybody to go in or out, all of these measures that have been taken are measures that they’ve been taking just more to extreme level now,” said Naveen Ayesh with American Muslims for Palestine. “I say that to say that is not going to result in a peaceful resolution. The only thing that will lead to a peaceful resolution on both parties, the Palestinians and the Israelis alike, is to address the concerns of the Palestinian people right now.”

“Palestinians are not waking up just choosing to be hateful people,” said Ayesh. “No one hates Israelis. It’s the occupation that Palestinians wake up and hate. It’s not being able to get to a hospital in the condition of a medical emergency that Palestinians hate.”

Ayesh spoke of her time living in the region for 10 years and sometimes waking up in the morning without water to wash her face while she said the Israeli-only settlement nearby had enough water to swim in pools.

“For somebody like me, this is my life. This is my family’s life. My family is in danger right now,” Ayesh said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a tightening of a blockade against Gaza and said in a statement: “Nothing is allowed in or out. There will be no fuel, electricity or food supplies. We fight animals in human form and proceed accordingly.”

The death toll in the Israel-Hamas conflict has risen to nearly 1,600 on both sides. Hamas, a militant group, launched a surprise attack on Saturday, killing many and capturing Israelis. Hamas has threatened to kill captured Israelis if Israeli attacks targeted civilians without warning. Israel has increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and has sealed it off from food and other supplies, according to reports by the Associated Press.

“The focus was, has been and will continue to be, freedom, liberty, equality, those rights being upheld,” Ayesh said. “Israel’s government has continuously demonstrated that they do not have any interest of that... Anybody wanting peace and upholding equal rights, for especially innocent people, they’re not going to speak that way and reference an entire population, an entire ethnicity of people, as animals.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address, “We have only started striking Hamas. What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

Hamas has had control of Gaza since 2007 after the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority was driven out.

