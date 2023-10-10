Aging & Style
Aging & Style: Staying healthy this virus season

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Across much of the United States, illnesses are starting to tick up.

Some major cities, including New York and Washington, D.C., are already starting to see high levels of healthcare visits for respiratory virus symptoms.

Georgia and New Mexico are also seeing moderate levels.

In this Aging and Style, a family doctor shared how you can protect yourself by practicing healthy habits.

