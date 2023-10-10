Aging & Style: Staying healthy this virus season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Across much of the United States, illnesses are starting to tick up.

Some major cities, including New York and Washington, D.C., are already starting to see high levels of healthcare visits for respiratory virus symptoms.

Georgia and New Mexico are also seeing moderate levels.

In this Aging and Style, a family doctor shared how you can protect yourself by practicing healthy habits.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.