Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Kansas City region

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Grab your Powerball tickets and check the numbers from Saturday night’s drawing. The Kansas Lottery confirms a ticket worth $1 million dollars was sold in Northeast Kansas.

The lottery says the ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but missed the Powerball.

The Kansas Lottery also says two other tickets sold in Northeast Kansas matched enough numbers to with $50,000.

The winning numbers in the Saturday, October 7 Powerball drawing were white balls 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

ALSO READ: New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro

No one matched all the numbers and the Powerball number Saturday night. Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot is now worth an estimated $1.55 billion.

