Wilson named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson (7) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023,...
Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson (7) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - For the second time this season, a Kansas Jayhawk took home a Big 12 award for outstanding play.

On Saturday, Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown that gave KU a 24-0 lead heading into halftime of a blowout win over UCF.

The punt return touchdown was the first for KU since 2014 and helped Wilson achieve Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

READ MORE: Kansas football bounces back with dominant win over UCF

Eighty-two yards was the longest punt return by any player in the Big 12 this season.

Wilson and the 23rd-ranked Jayhawks head to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State this Saturday.

