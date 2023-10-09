Voters in 3 KC-area communities asked to pass marijuana sales tax in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Voters in three Kansas City-area communities are being asked to pass a new sales tax on marijuana.

Pleasant Hill voters will see the issue labeled as Question on the ballot. It askes if the city of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, should impose a 3% sales tax on non-medicinal marijuana sold within city limits.

Drexel voters will see the issue called Proposition A on their ballots. It asks if the city of Drexel should impose a 3% city sales tax on the sales of adult use marijuana sold at retail.

Pleasant Hill and Drexel are both located in Cass County.

North of the river in Platte County, Parkville is also asking voters to decide on a 3% marijuana sales tax.

Proposition M asks if the City of Parkville should impose a 3% city sales tax on adult use marijuana sales in Parkville. If passed, anyone who buys marijuana at the one licensed dispensary in Parkville would pay an additional 3% municipal tax. People who use a medical marijuana card would not pay the additional fee.

State law allows cities to charge a tax of up to 3% if voters approve the tax. The tax would be in addition to other state and local sales taxes.

Voters in dozens of other cities across the state of Missouri have already passed city sales taxes on adult-use marijuana. Those include Kansas City, Blue Springs, Excelsior Springs, Gladstone, Grain Valley, Grandview, Independence, Kansas City, Kearney, Lee’s Summit, Raymore, Raytown, and many others.

Parkville leaders say the tax would collect up to $150,000 a year if voters approve it.

That money could be used to manage the city’s stormwater and drains, along with other basic services.

If voters approve the tax on Nov. 7, it would take effect on April 1, 2024.

