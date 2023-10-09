Two Kansas City radio stations change format

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your ears haven’t deceived you. Music on two popular Kansas City radio stations really does sound different.

Cumulus Media said last week that 105.1/KCJK-FM will be known as “Power 105.1″ going forward. The station will play Hip Hop and R&B in Kansas City, according to an announcement by Cumulus.

“I’m very excited for Kansas City! Power 105.1 is designed to represent the culture of Hip Hop and R&B and this great Kansas City community. We are KCMO AND KCK. We are here for the community we serve, and we are here to win! Thank you to the Cumulus leadership team for making this dream a reality. KC, Let’s Go!” Jowcol “Boogie D” Dolby, Program Director, Power 105.1, said in a news release.

Local Kansas City personalities host each Power 105.1 daypart, according to Cumulus. The schedule is as follows:

The Shay Moore Morning Show 5:00am-10:00am

Ivani Bing Middays 10:00am-3:00pm

Boogie D Afternoons 3:00pm-7:00pm

Jess Live at Night 7:00pm-Midnight





With the change, 107.3 which traditionally aired Hip Hop and R&B, will now be an option for fans of adult contemporary hits. The new format will be known as “All The Hits 107.3.”

Cumulus says the station’s new weekday lineup will be hosted by local personalities, including:

Tyler Frye 6:00am-10:00am

Cassiday 10:00am-3:00pm

Jagger 3:00pm-7:00pm

Dallace Jade 7:00pm-Midnight



107.3 The Vibe will also be home to “Weekends with Roula,” “Carson Daly Download,” and “DJ Kirby Dance Party.”

