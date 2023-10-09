Aging & Style
Time to get out those insta pots!

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chef Jill joins Jillian and Shane in the kitchen to share an easy yet delicious recipe for you and the family this fall. Grab that insta pot and get to work with this easy to make, fan favorite recipe for Maple-Garlic Pork Tenderloin!

Instant Pot Maple-Garlic Pork Tenderloin Ingredients For the Pork Tenderloin:

● 2 tablespoons olive oil

● 2 pounds pork tenderloin

● 1 teaspoon dried oregano

● 1 teaspoon dried rosemary

● 1 teaspoon garlic powder

● ½ teaspoon paprika

● Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

● ¾ cup low sodium chicken broth

For the Sauce:

● ¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

● 2 cloves garlic, minced

● 3 tablespoons maple syrup, (use sugar-free Maple Syrup, if possible)

● 2 tablespoons olive oil

● 1 tablespoon brown mustard or dijon mustard For the Pork Gravy - optional

● 2 tablespoons cornstarch

● 3 tablespoons cold water

Directions:

1. Set Instant Pot to Sauté and add oil. Pat the pork dry.

2. Season pork with oregano, rosemary, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper.

3. Add pork to the hot oil and brown on all sides. Remove the pork from the IP and set aside. Add chicken broth to the Instant Pot and scrape up all the browned bits.

4. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl whisk together soy sauce, garlic, maple syrup, olive oil, and brown mustard; stir into the chicken broth.

5. Return pork to the IP; coat around in the liquid. Turn OFF the Instant Pot. Secure the lid, make sure the vent is set to “Sealing”. Pressure cook on HIGH for 5 minutes. Then do a Natural Release for 10 minutes. Manually release any remaining pressure. Remove the cover and check that the internal temperature of pork registers at 135˚F. If it’s not there yet, just cover with the lid and let it sit a couple minutes. Remove pork from IP and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before cutting.

6. While pork rests, make the gravy by whisking together the cornstarch and water in a small mixing bowl. Whisk the cornstarch mixture into the chicken broth inside the IP, add a little bit at a time, to thicken the cooking liquid; cook to a desired thickness. Taste for salt and pepper and adjust to taste.

7. Slice and serve with prepared gravy.

