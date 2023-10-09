Aging & Style
Raytown shooting sends one person to the hospital

The Raytown Police Department responded to reports of a man who had been shot Monday evening.
The Raytown Police Department responded to reports of a man who had been shot Monday evening.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department responded to reports of a man who had been shot Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of 86th Street just before 5 p.m. At the scene, they found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and his current condition is unknown.

RPD does not have a suspect in custody. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

