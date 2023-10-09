Raytown shooting sends one person to the hospital
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department responded to reports of a man who had been shot Monday evening.
Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of 86th Street just before 5 p.m. At the scene, they found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and his current condition is unknown.
RPD does not have a suspect in custody. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
