Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Pastor dies after suffering cardiac arrest during triathlon

Pastor Tim Shelton died after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a triathlon. (SOURCE:...
Pastor Tim Shelton died after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a triathlon. (SOURCE: Bellevue Baptist Church)(Bellevue Baptist Church)
By Myracle Evans, Lydian Kennin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Tennessee pastor died after he went into cardiac arrest during a triathlon Saturday, according to his church.

Tim Shelton was the pastor of Group Leadership and Family Life at Bellevue Baptist Church.

Shelton reportedly suffered the cardiac arrest during the swim portion of the third annual St. Jude IRONMAN triathlon.

He was taken to a hospital where he died on Sunday.

Bellevue Baptist Church released a statement on Shelton’s death.

“Known for his kindness toward everyone, Tim touched many lives as he consistently lived out the faith he professed,” the statement reads. “While we grieve Tim’s absence, we grieve with much hope, and we rejoice that he is now in the presence of the Lord Jesus.”

The IRONMAN Group also released a statement regarding the pastor’s death.

“It is with great remorse to confirm the death of a race participant during Saturday’s IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis triathlon,” the statement reads in part. “Our sincere condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to offer our support.”

Shelton leaves behind his wife and five sons.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
World in shock at overnight declaration of war, local officials voice support for Israel
A display at the Lawrence Antique Mall was removed after many deemed it controversial.
Controversial display at Lawrence Antique Mall in question taken down
Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau American...
‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Kansas City feels impact of attacks on Israel
File: Highway hit and run, pedestrian killed
Olathe man killed following hit-and-run in Overland Park

Latest News

Kansas City woman from Israel thinking of her other home
Local woman from Israel weighs in on her war-stricken home
The Raytown Police Department responded to reports of a man who had been shot Monday evening.
Raytown shooting sends one person to the hospital
Social-emotional learning plan backed by majority of Missourians, survey finds
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd speaks at the Iowa Faith &...
Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd suspends long-shot GOP 2024 presidential bid, endorses Nikki Haley
Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.
Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from North Carolina