Olathe man killed following hit-and-run in Overland Park

Highway hit and run, pedestrian killed
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Around 1 a.m. Monday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an injury crash involving two vehicles.

The original crash occurred on the eastbound side of I-435 just before Metcalf.

As officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man, identified as 50-year-old George G. Abasta from Olathe, lying on the highway on the westbound side.

Officers administered CPR but Abasta was declared dead by EMTs.

The preliminary investigation indicates Abasta, one of the drivers in the original crash, attempted to cross over to the other side of the highway from where his car had stopped. He was then struck by an unidentified semi-truck that continued on without stopping. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the semi-truck driver.

If you witnessed this accident or have any additional information, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

