Officials encourage being ‘bear aware’ following increased activity in parts of the country

While deadly attacks are extremely rare, hunger and curiosity are causing bears to cross paths with people in new places. Reporter: Tisha Powell
By InvestigateTV Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT
(InvestigateTV) — Wildlife experts say there are several reasons people are experiencing or hearing about bear sightings more frequently across the country.

Several states have reported an increase in bear populations, and both state and national parks have seen a greater number of visitors in recent years.

Additionally, some bears are getting more bold in their curiosity and search for food, and ever-present technology has meant more evidence of people and bears crossing paths.

