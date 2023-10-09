New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Metro shoppers may soon have a new favorite spot to stop.

Nordstrom Rack at Overland Park Crossing is scheduled to open later this week. The store near West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue plans to hold a grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The Rack is known for selling merchandise from Nordstrom stores, but at reduced prices. The company says items offered at Nordstrom Rack is up to 70% off prices shoppers would usually pay at Nordstrom.

The company is known for constantly updating inventory and discounting merchandise to keep items fresh. Shoppers will also save even more money while shopping “Clear the Rack” sales.

This will be the second Nordstrom Rack location in the Kansas City metro. The other location is in Lenexa near Oak Park Mall. The mall also has a Nordstrom store.

The Rack locations in Missouri are all located near St. Louis.

