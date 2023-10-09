Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

New Nordstrom Rack location ready to open in Kansas City metro

Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers Big Sisters in Wichita to enjoy a shopping spree.(KWCH)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Metro shoppers may soon have a new favorite spot to stop.

Nordstrom Rack at Overland Park Crossing is scheduled to open later this week. The store near West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue plans to hold a grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The Rack is known for selling merchandise from Nordstrom stores, but at reduced prices. The company says items offered at Nordstrom Rack is up to 70% off prices shoppers would usually pay at Nordstrom.

The company is known for constantly updating inventory and discounting merchandise to keep items fresh. Shoppers will also save even more money while shopping “Clear the Rack” sales.

ALSO READ: Kansas City International Airport celebrates takeoff of 3 new, nonstop flights

This will be the second Nordstrom Rack location in the Kansas City metro. The other location is in Lenexa near Oak Park Mall. The mall also has a Nordstrom store.

The Rack locations in Missouri are all located near St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
World in shock at overnight declaration of war, Missouri officials voice support for Israel
A display at the Lawrence Antique Mall was removed after many deemed it controversial.
Controversial display at Lawrence Antique Mall in question taken down
Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau American...
‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Kansas City feels impact of attacks on Israel
File: Highway hit and run, pedestrian killed
Pedestrian killed following hit-and-run in Overland Park

Latest News

Powerball reaches 1.4 Billion Dollars
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Kansas City region
Three people were injured in a house explosion in Blue Springs.
Blue Springs man dies following house explosion
Steve Keuny started his journey across the Kansas and Missouri River inside a 1,299 pound pumpkin
Kansas City man attempts pumpkin paddling world record
Kansas City man attempts pumpkin paddling world record
Kansas City man attempts pumpkin paddling world record