New construction project impacting I-70, I-670 begins

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A new construction project will impact traffic on two Kansas City highways.

Crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin maintenance work on the Miss Street bridge. The bridge stands over both Interstate 70 and Interstate 670.

Crews will work on bridge repairs starting at 7 p.m. nightly. Work is expected to be completed daily by 5 a.m. The entire project is expected to be finished by Oct. 20, depending on the weather.

Drivers should be aware that there will be signage, traffic cones, and arrows in place warning about the road work.

Motorists are told to take alternate routes, if possible, to avoid the area while the construction project is underway.

