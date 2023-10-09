Medical providers encourage women to make mammogram appointments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Medical providers across the Kansas City Metro are still seeing too many women put off mammograms. It’s a trend that’s been going on since the pandemic, but no matter your insurance coverage you can still get access to screenings without paying much out of your own pocket.

Not having enough time is one of the top excuses Breast Radiologists with St. Luke’s Health System get from patients for why they’ve put off mammograms. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said people in rural areas are less likely to get screenings done on time. That’s why they created a system for all their patients to get examined at any of their four rural campuses and have the results examined at their main hospital by top experts.

“We’re able to read those images from our remote sites,” Dr. Ruby Meierotto explained. “So those women in the remote locations are getting the exact same high level of care.”

These mammogram screenings are available in both Kansas and Missouri by the St. Luke’s Health System at the campuses of:

Burdens from the pandemic also still impact turnout for screenings. KCTV dug up reports from the CDC and NIH that show in Kansas, breast cancer cases from 2019-2020 dropped from about 135 per capita to 125 in 2020. In Missouri, a very similar downward trend in the same timeframe from 139 to 123 cases per capita was seen, even though insurance is required to cover mammograms in both states.

“Unfortunately because of the pandemic delay we are catching more advanced cancers than we would have had we not shutdown,” Meierotto continued. “Or had women not been afraid to come in and get their screening exam.”

“Most of those people, their last mammogram was back in 2019 so right at the height of the pandemic,” Grace Yasmine, a nurse practitioner at Vibrant Health said. “Which increases your risk so if we do find something it’s going to be more invasive because we’re waiting longer.”

Not having insurance is another big reason women put off annual screenings. That’s where medical non-profits like Vibrant Health in Kansas City, Kansas, come in offering programs for anyone uninsured to sign up for mammograms free of charge. On top of follow up appointments if your results are positive.

“We then get them set up for their mammograms and have their appointments set up for them,” Nurse Yasmine added. “And then let them know and set them up with diagnostic imaging as well as all the follow-up care that we coordinate with them as well.”

Breast radiologists recommend women over the age of 40 get a screening once every year to be safe.

