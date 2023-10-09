Local woman from Israel weighs in on her war-stricken home

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - People right here at home are impacted by the war in Israel.

Yael Reem spent most of her life in Israel. She now lives in KC, but her whole family still lives overseas. She says she hasn’t slept since word of the first attack over the weekend. She’s been continually checking in on her people, simply praying for a response.

Her heart resides in two places, but right now, it’s in pieces, trying to make sense of the images she’s seeing of her war-stricken home from thousands of miles away.

She says the Hamas attack on Israel started as a war on territory and became a war on religion.

For now, Reem’s immediate family is safe and spending a lot of time in shelters. But she knows its only a matter of time before the devastation reaches them in one way or another.

“When so many people are killed in one day and hundreds still missing there won’t be a single person that won’t know someone who was already killed or is missing or is in Gaza,” says Reem.

She urges everyone to pay attention to what’s happening over in Israel. To open your eyes, take in the images and learn the stories.

