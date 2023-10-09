KCTV5 Cares: Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
The 29th annual Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk is happening Saturday, October 28th, at Arrowhead Stadium! This is a day for families and friends of people with Down syndrome to come together in elevating and celebrating them! Experience a sense of community while enjoying a festival that features fun rides and activities; music and dancing; lunch and snacks; opportunities for connecting with one another; and so much more! The event concludes with a ceremonial one-mile walk around the stadium! Please register in advance at StepUpWalk.org! Proceeds directly support the services and support that Down Syndrome Innovations provides to people with Down syndrome of all ages (prenatal diagnosis through late adulthood) and their families in the Kansas City region. To learn more about the mission of Down Syndrome Innovations, please visit kcdsi.org. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

