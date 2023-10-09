Aging & Style
Kansas City to see partial solar eclipse this weekend

The annular, or ring of fire, solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
The annular, or ring of fire, solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.(JAXA/NASA, CNN Chile)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The sky over Kansas City is expected to darken late Saturday morning, but there is no reason to be alarmed.

It is caused because the moon will be moving in front of the sun. The partial solar eclipse is expected to begin around 10:15 a.m. and will end around 1:30 p.m., depending where you are located in the metro.

The good news is that everyone in the Kansas City area has the potential to see the eclipse, if the weather cooperates. Experts warn no one should look directly at the sun, even during the height of the eclipse. NASA says the brightness of the sun can damage a person’s eyes.

Union Station’s planetarium is ready to celebrate the celestial sight this weekend. The landmark will show the solar eclipse on the big screen at its Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium.

It used a simulation to show KCTV5 a sample of what people who go to the planetarium will be able to experience during the eclipse.

“We are gonna observe a partial solar eclipse. The moon will cover up a percentage of the sun and it will look like it’s taking a bite out of the sun. Kansas City is about 60% so I think it’ll be a pretty good view. You’ll definitely need eye protection to see it,” Patrick Hess, Planetarium Manager, said.

Hess describes this event as an annular eclipse. He says this type of eclipse are special because the moon is centered in front of the sun but doesn’t completely obscure it. Instead, it leaves a ring of sunlight visible around the Moon’s edges. This circle is sometimes nicknamed a “ring of fire.”

Kansas City experienced a total solar eclipse in 2017. That time viewers were treated to the ring of fire and other stages of the eclipse.

This year the metro will not experience a total solar eclipse, but Hess says it will still be a pretty spectacular sight.

Union Station plans to offer special eclipse programming on Saturday, Oct. 14. It will also hand out free eclipse glasses to the first 1,000 people at the landmark. Additional information about the event can be found at UnionStation.org.

If you miss the eclipse this time, it won’t appear in the U.S. again until 2046.

