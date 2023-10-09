Aging & Style
Independence police search for man who disappeared after truck broke down

Independence police release a picture of 31-year-old Curtis S. Jewett, last seen on Sept. 24....
Independence police release a picture of 31-year-old Curtis S. Jewett, last seen on Sept. 24. His family hasn't spoken to him since Sept. 26, when he called for help after his truck broke down.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is looking for a man who disappeared after asking family members for help with his truck.

Officers say 31-year-old Curtis S. Jewett disappeared on Sunday, Sept. 24. At that time Jewett was near East Nettleton Avenue and North Dodgion Street.

Jewett’s family said they talked to him two days later, on Sept. 26. At that point he called and asked for help when his truck stopped working. Family members haven’t talked to him since that phone call.

It is believed that Jewett is driving a white truck with damage to the front driver’s side. The truck also has damage to a passenger side door and the rear of the truck. The Independence Police Department released pictures showing the exact location of the damage on the truck.

Independence Police Department releases pictures of a missing man's truck.
Independence Police Department releases pictures of a missing man's truck.(Independence Police Department)

Anyone with information about Jewett, or his whereabouts over the past two weeks, is asked to call Independence Police at 816-325-7330.

