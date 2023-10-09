Aging & Style
Highway hit and run, pedestrian killed

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Around 1:00 Monday morning, the Overland Park Police Department responded to an injury crash involving two vehicles.

The original accident occurred on the eastbound side just before Metcalf.

As officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man lying on the highway on the westbound side.

Officers administered CPR but the person was declared dead by EMT’s.

The preliminary investigation indicates one of the drivers in the original crash attempted to cross over to the other side of the highway from where his car had stopped. He was then struck by an unidentified semi-truck that continued on without stopping. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the semi-truck driver.

The deceased’s name will be released after the immediate family has been notified.

The Overland Park Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the accident.

If you witnessed this accident or have any additional information, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

