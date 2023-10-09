Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Hacker trying to sell data of people with Jewish ancestry taken from genetic testing company

FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.
FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.(Source: Ancestry.com/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A hacker is claiming to be selling millions of pieces of data stolen from the family genetics website 23andMe.

The data is up for sale on underground forums, and the first batch includes data of those with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry.

In a blog post, the company acknowledged the potential leak but stated that the company itself had not been breached.

Instead, the company says it appears the hacker collected passwords and usernames stolen from other hacked websites and simply tried them 23andMe.

The data includes usernames, regional locations, birth years and profile pictures.

The company is investigating the incident, and is urging customers to change their passwords and to use two-factor authentication.

The leak comes as there has been an increase in the number of attacks on Jews in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
World in shock at overnight declaration of war, Missouri officials voice support for Israel
A display at the Lawrence Antique Mall was removed after many deemed it controversial.
Controversial display at Lawrence Antique Mall in question taken down
Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau American...
‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Kansas City feels impact of attacks on Israel
File: Highway hit and run, pedestrian killed
Olathe man killed following hit-and-run in Overland Park

Latest News

African American burial grounds across the nation constantly face dangers of being erased or...
The fight African American families face protecting their ancestors’ final resting places
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 680 people in the territory killed in Israeli strikes
According to a new survey, one in six Americans believe their homes are haunted.
At least 1 in 6 Americans believe their home is haunted, survey says
New construction project impacting I-70, I-670 begins
FILE - AFC middle linebacker C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets, left, grabs a flag off NFC...
Flag football set to be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028