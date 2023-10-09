Grandview High School forfeits games after ineligible athlete played

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City-area high school will forfeit its first four games of the football season.

Grandview High School said it made the decision after learning an athlete played in the games even though he wasn’t eligible to do so.

“After conducting a thorough investigation, it has come to our attention that one of our players participated in the first four football games while ineligible. As soon as we discovered this issue, we took immediate action by contacting the Missouri State High School Activities Association and self-reporting the incident,” Grandview School District said in a statement.

MSHSAA notified the school Friday that Grandview would have to vacate the wins in which the ineligible athlete played.

“Rest assured, we have already taken steps to update and enhance our process and procedures to ensure that gaps like this do not occur in the future,” Grandview stated.

Grandview High School releases a statement addressing its football team. It has to vacate the first four wins of the season because an eligible player played in those games. (Heidi Schmidt | Grandview High School)

The district went on to say it is committed to uphold the highest standards and comply with all requirements regarding its athletics programs.

“Despite this setback, we are immensely proud of the dedication and hard work our student-athletes have demonstrated throughout this year. We believe in their potential, and we look forward to the remainder of the season with optimism and enthusiasm,” Grandview wrote.

The forfeitures impact weeks 1-4 and the following opponents:

Aug. 25 At William Christman (4-3)

Sept. 1 vs. Grain Valley (6-1)

Sept. 8 at Raytown South (5-2)

Sept. 15 vs. Winnetonka (2-5)



Grandview has won the last three games it played. The Bulldogs host the Kearney Bulldogs Friday at 7 p.m.

