Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: First warn in place Thursday as rain develops late in evening, Friday as temps fall

By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine and cooler temperatures return to start the week but a brief warming trend moves in starting Tuesday. A warm front will lift northward across the area sending temperatures into the middle 70s Tuesday afternoon. A few showers and storms might develop along this boundary late in the afternoon or evening hours, with a slim chance of seeing a strong to severe storm form. Damaging wind gusts would be the primary threat of any stronger storm. Meanwhile, Wednesday and Thursday look to be very warm days as warm air continues to surge in from the south. Highs on both days could easily hit 80 degrees.

As we head through Thursday night into Friday a bigger storm system is still expected to form and bring a chance for showers and a few more storms. So far both long-range models we heavily rely on are getting better aligned with the track of this system, but the timing of the cold front differs just by a few hours. This could mean all of the difference in how much rain we get and how temperatures react Friday. Either way, look for a big drop in temperatures between Thursday and Friday afternoon with a cooler weekend ahead.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
World in shock at overnight declaration of war, Missouri officials voice support for Israel
A display at the Lawrence Antique Mall was removed after many deemed it controversial.
Controversial display at Lawrence Antique Mall in question taken down
Gavriela Geller, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau American...
‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Kansas City feels impact of attacks on Israel
File: Highway hit and run, pedestrian killed
Olathe man killed following hit-and-run in Overland Park

Latest News

FORECAST: First warn in place Thursday as rain develops along a cold front late in evening
Satellite & Radar
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Highs in the 60s Monday, strong to severe storms, drastic temperature fall expected this week
Highs in the 60s Monday, strong to severe storms, drastic temperature fall expected this week
Highs in the 60s Monday, strong to severe storms, drastic temperature fall expected this week
A cold front will swing through the region tonight turning winds from the northwest and sending...
FIRST WARN THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Widespread showers Thursday, falling temps on Friday
The battle of the seasons starts this weekend with cool conditions today, warm temps Sunday...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Sunday will give warmer temps before week full of showers