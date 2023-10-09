FORECAST: First warn in place Thursday as rain develops late in evening, Friday as temps fall

Sunshine and cooler temperatures return to start the week but a brief warming trend moves in starting Tuesday. A warm front will lift northward across the area sending temperatures into the middle 70s Tuesday afternoon. A few showers and storms might develop along this boundary late in the afternoon or evening hours, with a slim chance of seeing a strong to severe storm form. Damaging wind gusts would be the primary threat of any stronger storm. Meanwhile, Wednesday and Thursday look to be very warm days as warm air continues to surge in from the south. Highs on both days could easily hit 80 degrees.

As we head through Thursday night into Friday a bigger storm system is still expected to form and bring a chance for showers and a few more storms. So far both long-range models we heavily rely on are getting better aligned with the track of this system, but the timing of the cold front differs just by a few hours. This could mean all of the difference in how much rain we get and how temperatures react Friday. Either way, look for a big drop in temperatures between Thursday and Friday afternoon with a cooler weekend ahead.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.