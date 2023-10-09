FIRST WARN FORECAST: Highs in the 60s Monday, strong to severe storms, drastic temperature fall expected this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure remains over the area today while a storm system to the south and west of us continues to build quickly. As early as Tuesday night, we could see a few isolated showers off a warm front that lifts out of Oklahoma. There are better chances for these showers to develop into stronger storms by Wednesday late afternoon into the early evening. With temperatures expected to rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Wednesday, we may have enough warm air lift to provide a few isolated severe storms. Our models indicate a marginal risk for severe weather toward northern and western counties on Wednesday.

As we continue into Thursday, a powerful area of low pressure lifts north into Nebraska and tracks east. This area of low pressure will drop a cold front across the Missouri River Valley, and our models are indicating strong storm activity Thursday night into early Friday morning. At this time, our severe weather prediction models are not confident enough to provide a risk of severe storms for days out but judging by the data, I anticipate a severe weather risk in our updated model runs in the next 24 hours for Thursday night into Friday morning.

While the front builds into the area, wind gusts should push up to 35 mph mainly out of the south and then switch directions out of the north into Friday morning. We are also anticipating drastic temperature change from the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s. A dryer pattern will take over for the weekend but temperatures will remain within the upper 50s and lower 60s.

