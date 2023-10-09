Blue Springs man dies following house explosion

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs man died weeks after he was severely injured in a house explosion.

Clayton Hoover, his wife, and a Ferrell Gas employee were injured Sept. 15. The Blue Springs Police Department said Hoover died from his injuries late last month.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office said gas leaking from a newly installed water heater caused the explosion at the house near East Pink Hill Road and Northeast Jellison Road.

Hoover was well-known in the community because he owned Parkway Plumbing for years before he retired. He was also a member of the Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce for decades, according to another member.

Hoover’s wife continues to recover from her physical injuries she suffered in the explosion, as well as the emotional ones from losing her husband.

Ferrell Gas did not respond to a request for an update on the condition of the company’s employee who was injured in the blast.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.